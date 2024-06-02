Irish forest owners are hosting free events this month and will be sharing their own personal stories of forestry to farmers who may be considering entering the sector.

The events are being hosted by Irish Forest Owners (IFO), an umbrella organisation of forest owner producer groups that supports and represents private forest owners across Ireland.

The events, titled ‘Realising the Potential of Family-owned Forestry’ are supported by funding from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will consist of free walks and talks that are open to the public.

Chair of the IFO, Derek McCabe said at these events, “farmers, those considering entering the forestry sector and the wider public will hear directly from private forest owners about why they planted, the benefits and pitfalls, what they’ve learned and how they are realising the economic potential of their forest”.

“Our events are targeted at farmers and landowners considering planting; those who will inherit a forest, ie second generation forest owners who want to know more.

“We’re also hoping to attract those who have forestry and who want to learn more and meet other forest owners. There’s also a cohort out there who might be interested in knowing more about forestry in Ireland. They’re all welcome,” McCabe added.

Details on the four June open events are featured below: Date Location Host Focus Producer group Tuesday, June 11 (6:30-9:00p.m.) Lisnabantry, Virginia, Co. Cavan Owen Cooney Young mixed forest:

-Economic, environmental and social benefits;

-Part of a farm and forestry enterprise that includes agroforestry. North East Forestry Group Thursday, June 13 (6:30-9:00p.m.) Rosenallis, Laois/Offaly border John McDonald Mature conifer forest:

-Management and economics of conifers;

-Additional revenue streams from forestry. Laois Farm Forestry Group Tuesday, June 18 (11- 1:00p.m.) Rathdowney, Laois/Tipperary border Ruth Young Broadleaf forest and organic farm:

-Inheriting a forest/second generation forest owners;

-Continuous cover forestry. Laois Farm Forestry Group Thursday, June 20 (7- 9:00p.m.) Carickahilla, Stradbally, Co. Waterford Tom Hickey Mature conifer and broadleaf forest: -Management and economics of conifers;

-Forest certification;

-Social benefits of forestry. Irish Wood Producers Source: IFO

The in-forest walk and information events will also cover:

The economics of softwoods (conifers) and hardwoods (broadleaves);

The benefits of farm forestry;

Forest management options.

Information will also be shared on forestry and taxation, forest management certification and the benefits of producer groups.

McCabe said: “Planting a tree is the simplest way for every one of us to leave something for the next generation, something that will live on after us and something that will provide for those who come after us.

“Family-owned forestry is not just planting trees; it’s about creating a sustainable and beneficial relationship between the land, the community and the environment.

“The essence of family-owned forestry is about fostering a harmonious balance where ecological stewardship and community development go hand in hand.

“By integrating forestry into agricultural practices, communities can reap the benefits of a healthier environment, enhanced biodiversity, and economic opportunities, all while contributing to the global effort against climate change,” McCabe added.