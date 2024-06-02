Adding organic matter to soil and using much more bio-fertilisers on all crops are among the ways in which Meade Farm is working to deal with the effects of climate change.

This is according to farm manager at Meade Farm, Daniel Williams. The company currently running an online competition that will see the winner be a potato farmer for a day at their farm.

Williams said: “Having gone through one of the most challenging seasons ever for planting early potatoes, all growers were behind schedule by about three to four weeks which has had a knock-on for the main crop planting.

“We are just finishing our main crop planting now. Luckily weather conditions have been very favourable so far, so the potato seeds have got a good start.”

“The difficult harvest conditions last year, combined with the delays in planting this year might result in lower supply in the summer months and that might affect prices,” said Meade Farm’s general manager, Robert Devlin.

Organic matter

The general manager continued: “Climate change is manifesting itself in the droughts and record rainfall we’ve seen over the past two years.

“In the face of these extreme weather conditions, probably the best mitigation factor is to have really healthy soil that can soak up rain and withstand drought pressure.

“One way we try to ensure healthy soil is to add organic matter, spreading manure from our dairy farm, using chicken manure pellets and seaweed fertiliser to help promote growth as well as better soil structure.”

“We are using much more bio-fertilisers on both our organic and conventional crops. This increases microbial activity in the soil, aerating it so that water can soak in and this moisture might then partially aid it in times of drought,” Daniel added.

Meade Farm marked International Day of the Potato on May 30 by inviting one farming enthusiast and their friend to join the company, donning their overalls and wellies to become a potato farmer for a day.

For tractor-mad children and future farmers under the age of 12, the online competition will offer the winner, accompanied by a guardian, an opportunity to experience behind-the-scenes, hands-on potato growing at the Meade Farm in Lobinstown, Co. Meath.

The company is also offering the whole family an annual membership to Emerald Park.

“Potatoes are such a hugely important crop to the health of the nation and to our economy that we want to support this campaign wholeheartedly,” said commercial director, Philip Meade jr.

“We thought that we might do something different that both emphasises the essential work that potato farmers do, but is also a fun day out for kids who would otherwise just experience farming through the computer game Farming Simulator.”

The competition runs in conjunction with the campaign by the United Nations Food & Agriculture Organisation to highlight the significance of this crop to world populations.

From small holders with no mechanisation to vast commercial farms, the potato contributes to food security and nutrition across the globe.

The importance of the crop to Ireland’s agri-economy is underscored by the work of Teagasc, a leading breeder of new potato varieties worldwide.

Teagasc is currently developing more sustainable varieties that are input-use efficient and water-stress resistant, a new priority with climate change.

Meade Farm’s own efforts to improve the sustainability of its potato crops has led it to become Ireland and the UK’s only producer and seller of food-grade potato starch, a staple in the manufacturing industry and with chefs.

The winner of the competition will be kitted out in personalised Meade Farm gear and shadow Daniel as he works in the field, riding in the tractor cab as the spuds are harvested, brought to the potato store and pack house.

The potato, from its beginnings in Peru to its colonisation of Europe and the rest of the world, has risen to the challenge as one of the most versatile crops ever grown, adapting to a wide range of climate and soils.

The United Nations declared 2008 as the International Year of the Potato, and since then climate change has become increasingly apparent.

Ireland recorded an annual average temperature of over 11ºC for the first time in 2023 and produced the wettest March and July months on record, according to Met Eireann.

The decade from 2006-2015 has been the wettest in the period 1711-2016 (EPA). While potato production has risen globally by 14% from 2008 to 2022 (Statista), that same period in Ireland has seen a decrease of 3,510 ha or 29% of acreage harvested (Potato Pro).

As Ireland faces new climate pressures, both current and future potato farmers must be prepared to adapt to a changing environment.

With the competition, Meade Farm hopes to persuade at least one lucky youngster that potato farming is worth the endeavour.

The competition runs from May 27 to June 7, with the day out at the farm scheduled for the autumn when the potato harvest starts.