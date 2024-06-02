Factories have been urged to be “responsible in their pricing of lambs and hoggets” in order to not undermine the sheep trade by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Adrian Gallagher, IFA sheep chair, said factories are trying to drag the price down “in a manner that’s way ahead of the direction of travel of prices in our key markets over the past few weeks”.

Gallagher said that spring lamb numbers are “still tight on the ground” and buying is also taking place for the Eid ul – Adha festival, one of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar, later this month.

“The level of cuts attempted by factories runs the risk of undermining the trade in our key export markets and sets the sector on a very dangerous path for the remainder of the year,” the IFA sheep chair warned.

Sheep

Gallagher said the current approach by factories “is unacceptable and must stop” and called on them to “stand firm in the market place to maintain prices” for farmers.

Although last year’s Eid ul – Adha festival did not deliver the hoped-for demand for lamb for Irish farmers there is strong sentiment that the festival from June 16, 2024 to June 20, 2024 will boost trade this year.

“Supplies of sheep meat produced in the EU and the UK will be down this year,” Gallagher said.

One other worrying trend for sheep farmers identified by the IFA sheep chair is that supermarkets in some of Ireland’s key markets are using what Gallagher described as “cheap, chilled and frozen imported sheep meat to undermine prices to local suppliers.“

SIS balancing payment

Meanwhile sheep farmers participating in the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) are expected to see payments in their bank accounts from this week.

While 85% of the payments to farmers were issued in November 2023, the remaining 15% in payments will be paid next week.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) told Agriland that it “expects” the balancing payment of 15% under year 1 of the scheme to commence the week beginning Monday, June 3, 2024.

However with the bank holiday tomorrow (Monday, June 3) payments to farmers may not be issued until the next working day or throughout the rest of the week.