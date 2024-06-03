Met Éireann is advising farmers that drying conditions will deteriorate from tomorrow (Tuesday, June 4) with a forecast of rain at times as showery weather moves in for some parts of the country.

According to the national meteorological service rainfall over the next seven days “is expected to range from 3mm to 30 mm.

“The driest conditions will be in the east and the wettest conditions in the west,” Met Éireann said.

It highlighted that over the past seven days sunshine amounts have been “below normal” across the northern half of the country and above normal across the southern half of the country.

“Overall, sunshine amounts look likely to be in and around average over the coming week,” Met Éireann has forecast.

It has also indicated that “there will be some good opportunities” spraying opportunities today (Monday, June 3) outside of northern areas where drizzle is likely to be most prevalent.

But it has also warned that spraying opportunities “will become more limited” from tomorrow as the weather becomes a little more unsettled with wetter and windier conditions forecast.

Blight

A blight warning is also in operation for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Met Éireann outlined that “conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight” are expected to develop early this week.

Soil Moisture Deficits (SMDs) across all soil types are mostly between 5 and 45mm currently.

However because of “mostly below average rainfall expected over the coming week” – away from the west – the SMDs will likely increase to between around 15 and 50mm according to the national meteorological service.

Weather outlook

It will be most cloudy today with mist in places too but this will gradually clear and there could be some bright and sunny spells later today.

“Highest temperatures 14° to 20° warmest in the south, in a light to moderate westerly breeze,” Met Éireann.

But it will turn mostly cloudy tonight with more persistent spells of rain and drizzle spreading from the west and northwest overnight.

Tuesday

It is likely to be mostly cloudy and damp but early outbreaks of rain and drizzle could, according clear southeastwards through the morning and early afternoon. A

The national meteorological service has forecast “a mix of sunshine and showers will follow, some of the showers possibly heavy in parts of north Ulster”.

Highest temperatures are likely range from 13° to 17 degrees”, and it will feel “a good bit cooler”.

Wednesday

This trend will continue into Wednesday despite sunny spells and scattered showers it will continue to feel cooler.

Highest temperatures of between 11° to 15° are likely with “moderate westerly winds, fresher near western and northern coasts”. Wednesday night is expected to be mainly dry.

Thursday

Towards the end of the week sunny spells and showers are likely. Thursday will see the most frequent of these in the north and west.

Highest temperatures will be in the range of between 12° to 15°.

Friday

There is the potential for dry or sunny weather in southern areas but in general the national meteorological service expects there will be “showers or more persistent rain in the north”.

Highest temperatures will be around 15° to 18° with “moderate to fresh westerly winds”.