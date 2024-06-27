A 14-year old boy has died in hospital following a collision involving a quad that occurred outside Eglinton, Co. Derry, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

Isaac Roxborough, from Burnfoot, Dungiven, who was riding the quad, died yesterday (Wednesday, June 26) from injuries he sustained following the single-vehicle collision on the Ballygudden Road, Eglinton.

Commenting on the incident, inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family at this incredibly sad time. Isaac was just 14 years old.

Inspector Adair said an investigation is now being conducted into the incident, and appealed for information from the public.

“A meticulous investigation to establish the circumstances is underway and we would ask anyone who noticed the red Honda quad on the Ballygudden Road on Tuesday morning (June 25), shortly before 11:30a.m or who witnessed the collision to contact us,” the inspector said.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone with information or dash-cam footage that may help the investigation to contact the service.

In the Republic of Ireland, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said this week that almost three-quarters of work related deaths in 2023 were in the agriculture sector.

The HSA carried out a total of 1,348 farm inspections in Ireland in 2023, with almost half of these being carried out during targeted inspection campaigns.

In its 2023 Annual Report, the authority said that four risk-specific inspection campaigns were carried out in the farming sector, one of which was focused on tractor and quad bike safety. The other three were livestock safety, working at height, and farmer health and wellbeing.

The annual report states that farmers were encouraged to consider the risks associated with these issues and to prepare to manage these risks prior to encountering them during this farming year.

Farmers were also encouraged to make proper use of the Farm Safety Code of Practice as a means of managing risk and injury prevention throughout the year.