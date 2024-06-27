The Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS) is seeking a new breed secretary to replace Louise Callan who has announced she will be departing from the role later this year.

From Kilnaleck in Co. Cavan, Callan has been involved in the society for five years and has been in the role of breed secretary for three years.

She replaced Larry Feeney from Ballymahon in Co. Longford who was the breed secretary for 40 years.

The role available is a full-time, permanent, office-based position which will see successful candidates come with previous relevant experience gained through the agricultural or pedigree cattle breeding industry.

The breed secretary will report to council and be responsible for the day-to-day management of the society and its office as well as the the management of the society herd book.

The breed secretary will be in charge of implementing the society’s breeding programme and rules and act as the point of contact for breeders’ enquiries.

Other responsibilities will include:

Compile and distribute the breed journal;

Liaising with industry partners on behalf of the society;

Coordinating and promoting schemes and programmes;

Oversee and develop marketing campaigns through society website and social media platforms;

Organise and attend relevant shows, sales and meetings while conducting follow up reports and minutes.

According to the society, the ideal candidate will have a degree in agriculture or strong relevant experience, as well as a strong understanding of pedigree cattle breeding, the agricultural sector, genetics and the ICBF Eurostar Indexes.

The closing date for applications is Thursday, July 11.

Meanwhile, the incoming president of the society will be Darren O’Rourke from Ardlahan Herefords.

Darren is currently serving his second term on the Irish Hereford Breed Society Council and he and his father Paddy started the Ardlahan Hereford herd in 1997, following his return from Australia.

Ardlahan Herefords started when Paddy bought three maiden heifers from Tom Hannon of Hannonstown Herefords.

Darren’s sons, Conor and Noah, are now third generation Hereford breeders and the herd has now built up to 12 pedigree breeding cows.