A video on ‘Farm Construction and Work at Height’ has been launched by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon.

The minister launched the video at the Beef2024 Open Day in Teagasc, Grange, Co. Meath yesterday (Wednesday, June 26).

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) reported that 24 people lost their lives on Irish farms over the last 10 years linked to falls from heights.

The video was produced by Teagasc health and safety specialist advisors in association with FBD Insurance and the Farm Safety Partnership advisory committee to the HSA.

The production is part of a ‘Managing Farm Health and Safety’ series of 18 videos which outline best practice for farm health and safety topics.

Minister Heydon said:

“This video not only clearly highlights the hazards, but also provides practical tips and advice for farmers on managing safety during construction work and work at heights on the farm.

“It also emphasises the importance of using competent skilled contractors who have appropriate training, equipment and methods to carry out the work safely.”

The video will be an “excellent resource” to help farmers understand their responsibilities associated with management of safety during farm construction, according to Teagasc Director, Prof. Frank O’Mara.

FBD risk manager, Ciaran Roche explained that advanced planning is very important together with ensuring only trained, skilled and competent people with the correct equipment carry out the task.

Inspector for Farm Safety at the HSA, Martina Gormley said the video provides information on when farmers must legally appoint a Project Supervisor Design Process (PSDP) and Project Supervisor Construction Stage (PSCS).

She added that by appointing a PSDP and PSCS, it passes the responsibilities of the safety management onto them and it reduces the risk of an accident occurring.

“Making these appointments helps to protect farmers against possible prosecution in the event of an accident during an on-farm construction project,” the inspector said.

To ensure work is planned, managed and adequately supervised it is a legal requirement to make sure appointments are made prior to construction work starting.