The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) is now inviting applications from manufacturers in the agricultural, industrial and related sectors for a new round of the EU’s tariff suspension and quota scheme.

The tariff suspension scheme offers the possibility for such companies to import raw materials, components, or intermediate products from outside the European Union free from tariff duty.

This scheme applies on the condition that the item cannot be sourced in the EU or Turkey.

The tariff quota scheme is designed to address shortages in the availability of essential materials within the EU and can be applied for in the same way as suspensions.

Tariff suspension

The department said that companies, in applying for tariff suspensions, must be able to demonstrate that each item for which duty suspension is sought:

is intended for further processing by them;

is not available within the EU;

generates duty savings of at least €15,000 per annum (if an applicant company cannot reach this minimum limit on its own, it is possible to join forces with one or more other companies to do so).

Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary said that this is the final of two calls this year, the next one will be on January 1, 2025.

“The tariff suspension and quota schemes represent a very effective way for Irish manufacturers to gain a competitive edge by reducing the cost of sourcing components that are not available in the EU.

“I would encourage all Irish manufacturers to avail of these schemes,” the minister said.

The closing date for the submission of applications to the department for the scheme is 5:30pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The department noted that late or incomplete applications will not be accepted.

The suspension of duties on these applications, if they are successful, will come into effect from July 1, 2025.