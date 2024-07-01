Met Éireann has said that the weather will be changeable this week with rain and showers mixed with drier, brighter spells.

The national forecaster added that it will be windy, particularly around midweek, with temperatures generally below normal for this time for the year.

Today (Monday, July 1) will be mostly cloudy with rain, drizzle and patchy mist and fog which will clear to the east by the afternoon, bringing some sunny spells. The drizzle will remain in the southeast until later.

Highest temperatures of 14° to 19°C, feeling warmest in the south and southeast, in moderate westerly winds which will become northwesterly.

Tonight will be mainly dry with some clear spells, cloudier in the north and northwest where some showers are possible. Lowest temperatures of 7° to 10° in light westerly or variable breezes.

Weather

Tuesday (July 2) will be cloudy with rain and drizzle, some brighter periods over the southern half of the country at times. Rain will develop in the west later in the day. Highest temperatures of 14° to 19° in light to moderate westerly winds.

Tuesday night will be cloudy with rain and drizzle, southwesterly winds will be strong at times near coasts. Patches of mist and fog will form on hills and coastal areas, lowest overnight temperatures of 10° to 12°.

Rain and drizzle on Wednesday morning (July 3) will clear to the east followed by sunny spells and showers in the afternoon.

It will become blustery as moderate to fresh westerly winds increase strong along western and northern coasts. Highest temperatures of 14° to 20°, feeling mildest in the east and south.

The will be windy on Wednesday night with mostly moderate westerly winds fresh to strong and gusty near coasts.

There will be clear spells and scattered showers, mainly in the west and north, drier in the south and east. Lowest temperatures of 7° to 10°.

Thursday (July 4) will be “unseasonably windy” with moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong to near gale along western and northern coasts. There will be sunny periods and scattered showers, highest temperatures of 13° to 17°.

Friday (July 5) will be cloudy with some rain which will clear to sunshine and showers in the afternoon, some heavy showers possible in the north and northwest.

Winds will be mainly light to moderate southwest or variable becoming moderate westerly in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 13° to 18°.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that rainfall levels will generally be above normal this week.

The wettest conditions are expected in the west and northwest, with up to 45mm expected near coasts, while it will be drier than normal in parts of the south coast.

It will be cooler this week with with mean air temperatures of 12° to 14°, which is between 2° and 3° below average. Mean soil temperatures will stay mostly above average but will decrease slightly.

Drying conditions will generally be moderate or good over the coming days with mixed weather.

There will be opportunities for spraying at times with mainly light winds for the next few days and some drier intervals.

Met Éireann said that soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types range between 21mm in the north to 57mm in the east, where growth is increasingly restricted.

SMDs will reduce across the midlands and northwest in the coming week, with soils coming close to saturation in some coastal margins. There will be little change to soils in the east and south.