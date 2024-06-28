The weekend weather looks set to be mixed with a mostly Atlantic regime dominating, feeding in alternating wet and dry spells across the country.

According to Met Éireann, it will be mostly cloudy with some sunny spells and scattered showers this morning (Friday, June 28), mainly over the northern half of the country.

Through the afternoon and evening, cloud will increase across the west and south with outbreaks of rain developing in Connacht and Munster. Highest temperatures of 14° to 19°, with light to moderate west to south-west winds.

Low cloud and scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually extend eastwards tonight. It will remain driest, coolest and clearest in Ulster.

Lowest temperatures of 7° to 13° in light southerly or variable breezes.

Weekend weather forecast

The weekend weather will start damp and wet over the southern half of the country with overnight rain and drizzle gradually clearing away south-eastwards.

Sunny spells will develop across the northern half of the country tomorrow Saturday with highs of 15° to 20° in light to moderate north-west breezes.

It is expected to be dry with clear spells overnight on Saturday night with just light north-westerly breezes and lowest temperatures of 8° to 11°.

On Sunday, it is expected to be mostly dry with some showers in Ulster, and showery rain arriving into Atlantic counties during the late afternoon.

Driest and mildest across the midlands, south and east with sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range from 13° to 20°, all in light to moderate westerly breezes.



Sunday night will see scattered outbreaks of rain and showers spreading eastwards through the night. It will be mild with lowest temperatures of 11° to 13° in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Next week

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will start with cloudy conditions with outbreaks of rain and drizzle which will give way to sunny spells and well scattered showers.

It will be breezy in moderate to fresh north-west winds with highest temperatures of 13° to 20°, mildest across the south-east.

It will become mostly dry overnight on Monday night with light rain lingering in western and north-west parts, with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures will range from 9° to 12° with moderate westerly breezes.

Current indications suggest that Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and bring outbreaks of showers merging into longer spells of rain at times.

Highest temperatures of 14° to 18°, with moderate westerly breezes.

Farming commentary

Met Éireann has stated that drying conditions will generally be moderate or poor over the coming days with spells of rain and showers at times.

There will be good drying away from northern areas today, Friday. Drying will also be good on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday between showers. However, drying conditions will deteriorate in the early days of next week.

There will be opportunities for spraying away from northern areas on Friday. There will also be opportunities on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday between showers.

Field conditions

Soils are dry at the moment with some restriction to growth. Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types range between 12mm in the south-west to 64mm in the east, where growth is increasingly restricted.

SMDs will reduce across the midlands and north-west in the coming week, with soils coming close to saturation in some coastal margins. There will be little change to soils further to the east and south.

A potato blight advisory is also in effect. Weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will develop this morning in parts of north Connacht, Ulster and the north midlands.

Those weather conditions will clear by this evening.