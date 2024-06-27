Winners have been announced in both the adult and junior category of the 2024 ‘This is Beef Farming’ photography competition run by Teagasc.

The competition, sponsored by FBD, was open for entries in the run up to the BEEF 2024 open day.

All 140 entries were displayed at the open day where the competition winners were presented with their prizes by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Geraldine Gill of Crossmolina, Co. Mayo had the winning photo in the adult category, captioned ‘Peace and quiet below Nephin Mountain’. ‘Peace and quiet below Nephin Mountain’. Image source: Teagasc

Ronan Delany, along with his daughters Eppie and Esmae, from Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath were the runners up for this category.

Their photo is captioned: ‘Irish cattle + Irish grass and sunshine = probably the best beef in the world’.

Ronan Delany, alongside his daughter Eppie receiving their award. Image source: Teagasc

Killian O’Neill from Ardrahan, Co. Galway was the winner in the junior category.

O’Neill’s photo was captioned: ‘There was a cow calving on the other side of the wall and these cows lined up to offer support and keep an eye on proceedings’. Junior category winning photo. Image source: Teagasc

The overall winner in the adult category received €250 in FBD hotel vouchers, while the first runner up in the adult category received €150 in vouchers.

The overall winner in the junior or under 18 category received €100 in FBD hotel vouchers.

There were also four finalists chosen which included: Ann Kyne of Co. Galway; Jack Connor of Co. Sligo; Cillian Murphy of Co. Mayo; and Aaron McGann of Co. Clare.