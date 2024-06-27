Minister of State for nature, heritage, and electoral reform, Malcolm Noonan has launched a public consultation aimed at overhauling Ireland’s wildlife legislation.

The initiative marks the beginning of a comprehensive review encompassing key statutes such as the Wildlife Act 1976, the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000, and the European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011.

Minister Noonan has highlighted what he feels is the importance of modernising existing laws to enhance the protection of Ireland’s diverse natural heritage.

“We are all stakeholders when it comes to wildlife legislation,” he said.

“This consultation marks a crucial step in our efforts to enhance the legal framework safeguarding Ireland’s unique biodiversity.

“It’s imperative that we update our laws to better protect our natural habitats and species.”

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) under the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage will spearhead the consultation process.

The review aims not only to strengthen protections for birds, certain wild animals, and designated habitats, but also to streamline enforcement mechanisms and align with EU directives more effectively.

Wildlife legislation

Director general of NPWS, Niall Ó’Donnchú added: “NPWS is committed to engaging with the public over the course of the review.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that Ireland’s natural heritage is protected for future generations.”

Public input during this phase will inform subsequent legislative developments, with anticipated publications of new wildlife bills and statutory instruments.

The initial focus will prioritise enhancing enforcement against wildlife crime, setting a precedent for future phases of the legislative update, according to the minister.

Interested parties can participate in the online consultation until September 13 by submitting feedback on priorities for new legislation, identifying areas for improvement, and proposing measures to strengthen existing protections.