A farmer in Northern Ireland has been fined in court for unlawful possession of veterinary medicines and failure to keep records.

Kevin McGrade of Aghnamoe Road Dromore, Omagh was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court in relation to a number of breaches of veterinary medicines legislation, including the unlawful possession of prescription-only veterinary medicines.

The 53-year-old was also charged with failing to keep statutory farm medicines records.

The farmer received fines totalling £1,500 plus an offender levy, having pleaded guilty to ten charges before the court.

Court

On October 24, 2022 enforcement officers from the Department of Health’s Medicines Regulatory Group (MRG) conducted a search under warrant at a farm on Aghnamoe Road, Dromore, Omagh.

During the search, a quantity of veterinary medicines, including antibiotics, were found in unlawful possession of the defendant without necessary prescriptions and were seized.

The court heard that MRG enforcement officers also established that McGrade breached veterinary medicines legislation in failing to keep statutory records pertaining to the receipt and supply of veterinary medicines over a two-year period between 2020-2022.

Peter Moore, senior medicines enforcement officer with the Department of Health who directed the investigation, said:

“This conviction underscores that there are significant consequences if anyone is tempted to ignore the regulated system and legal controls which are in place to ensure public and animal safety, and the integrity of the veterinary medicines supply chain.”

Canice Ward, head of the department’s Medicines Regulatory Group, added: “The unlawful use of veterinary antibiotics in this manner could have serious consequences for human and animal health, increase the risk of harmful residues in the food chain and contribute to antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

“The public can have confidence that the department’s Medicines Regulatory Group and its statutory partner agencies will take decisive action to prevent and detect those engaged in unlawful use of veterinary medicines.”