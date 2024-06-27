With 14 rotor heads of 1.5m each, the Claas Volto 1500 T/TS tedder tops the latest group of tedders brought to the market by the company and Agriland had an opportunity to garner a firsthand view in Germany this week.

There are four new models altogether, with two working widths in this latest high specification range, each width being available with or without a steering axle.

To cope with the stress placed on the frame working at either 13m or 15.1m, both it and the driveline and have been completely reengineered.

This is to provide not only strength, but also the ability to cope with the various ground contours that are likely to be simultaneously encountered across this broad working span.

Claas tedder

The geometry of the design ensures that the centre of gravity of the frame remains close to the transport axle, ensuring maximum stability when lifting at the headlands.

It is also on the headlands that the steering axle comes into play, allowing the rotors to stay in work and so making the operation smoother according to Claas.

In transport mode, the wheels automatically align with the direction of travel.

Standard Claas rotors

The rotor heads themseves remain the company’s Max Spread units with arms that are angled at a very precise 29.3°.

The rake angle itself is adjusted by a single crank handle that sits at the front of the carrying chassis with a large indicator.

The angle of engagement can be adjusted between 12° and 16°.

The driveline has been overhauled and the shaft speed increased by 50% to reduce the torque loading, while the finger drives have been reinforced and allow 180° folding even at full power.

The rotor drives are now oil filled to increase longevity and reduce service intervals and the internal guide wheels are a generous 1.05m in diameter.

Preparing the tedder for transport is undertaken via a lift ram powered by a single acting hydraulic feed while a double acting spool controls the folding of the two arms and their lowering into the carrying cradles.

Overall width is kept below 3m when folded while the height is 3.29m.

On the 13m version, Claas has fitted just 12 rotors although the driveline remains the same, as does the choice between either 15/70-18 or 500/55-20 tyres for softer conditions.

The new Class tedders will be available from this autumn onwards, ready for the 2025 season.