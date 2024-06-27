Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has today (Thursday, June 27) announced the expansion of the Mountain Access Project.

The Mountain Access Project (MAP) aims to build a sustainable management model for recreational access to the uplands.

The initiative is based on access being granted by landowners to predominantly privately owned lands in a defined mountain area.

The project outlines that all parties agree on management issues such as entry points and the provision of stiles and parking.

Areas participating in the MAP are covered by public liability insurance cover which is provided for private landholders that allow access for recreational activities in the designated areas.

Mountain Access Project

Minister Humphreys has today open a call for expressions of interest for new upland areas to join the project.

The minister made the announcement at the first National Outdoor Recreation Conference in Sligo.

“Right across Ireland we are blessed with wonderful landscapes dispersed with magnificent rivers, lakes and mountains, all of which is bound by a rugged coastline. This is an outdoor recreation paradise.

“At the same time, we also need to be mindful that many of our wonderful trails and walking routes are on private lands. This is particularly the case with our uplands.

“Without the goodwill of landowners we would not have access to many of our favourite mountains, and so it is vital that we all use these amenities responsibly, and support and respect the landowners,” she said.

The minister added that this voluntary initiative is all about partnering with farmers and landowners to allow access to the countryside in a sustainable and responsible manner.

“I would encourage interested upland communities, especially those areas that get a lot of walkers and hikers, to read the guidance and consider whether the Mountain Access Project would benefit your area,” she said.