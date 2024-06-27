The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Patrick O’ Donovan has said that there is potential to “significantly increase” the number of places available in vet schools.

In response to a parliamentary question by Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell, O’Donovan said that the Higher Education Authority (HEA) identified options to expand more places within veterinary medicine.

However, there would have to be “substantial capital investment” required to support the development of any new vet school, according to the minister.

The minister stated that he is working with his colleague, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to determine how the capital costs could be met.

Once the available level of funding is established, it is understood that the HEA will re-engage with the higher education institutions and will progress on the factors, such as, deliverability, regional considerations and value for money.

Minister O’Donovan noted:

“My department does not place a quota on the number of places on veterinary medicine courses offered by higher education institutions.

“Ministerial approval is not required for an institution to establish a new school if they are in the position to fund it.”

O’Donovan added that he is continuing to work with Minister McConalogue and the the Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform, Paschal Donohoe on “progressing” vet schools.

Chief veterinary officer

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is looking for a new chief veterinary officer, with today (Thursday, June 27) being the final day by which applications could be submitted online to Public Jobs.

The chief veterinary officer will report to the department’s secretary general, and the role is described as a pivotal and influential position, having a leading role shaping national policy and services.

The chief veterinary officer is in charge of several policy and operational areas that are required to fulfil certain priorities and commitments under the department’s statement of strategy for 2023 to 2026.