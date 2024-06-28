As part of the terms and conditions of the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) suckler scheme, farmers are required to complete a mandatory online training course before November 15, 2024.

The training can be completed online and focuses on SCEP actions and livestock handling.

Farmers completing the online training do not need to attend any in-person training, as the training can be completed by farmer participants online from home.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the online training platform “gives much more flexibility to farmers because they can complete the training at a date, time and location of their choosing”.

Farmers can complete the suckler scheme online training at a time and date that suits them, once they have it completed in full by November 15, 2024.

SCEP applicants must complete all seven modules of the training before November 15, 2024, but you do not have to do them all at once.

Module one must be completed first, followed by module two, but after those are completed, the rest of the modules can be completed in any order.

According to DAFM, the modules will take 30 minutes on average to complete with some being slightly longer or shorter.

Farmer participants can also leave a module partially completed and pick up where they left off when they next log in, so they can complete at a pace that suits them.

“This gives flexibility on how much they wish to complete on a given day,” DAFM stated. The training can be completed on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

DAFM has said it “will regularly monitor uptake of the training over the coming weeks and months”.

“It is anticipated that the vast majority of participants will be able to complete this training on their own or with the assistance of family, however DAFM will closely monitor uptake and provide assistance to farmers should it be needed as the closing date approaches.”

“A limited number of in-person training events will be available to those farmers experiencing online accessibility issues and the dates and locations of these events will be made available later this year.

“A significant number of SCEP participants have logged on to the platform and are progressing through the modules, with many having already completed the SCEP training course.”