Lakeland Dairies has set a target of a 30% reduction in factory emissions by 2030 in its new sustainability strategy announced today (Monday, October 2).

The strategy, titled ‘Pathways to a Better Future’ sets several targets the processor aims to meet by 2030.

Among these targets are 30% reductions in emissions in both factory processes (including the processor’s own emissions production and emissions from its energy consumption), and emissions at farm level.

According to Lakeland, its strategy is based on six ‘pillars’, namely: Climate action; sustainable farms; supply chains; people and communities; sustainable operations; and responsible business.

One of the targets relates to emissions reduction for ‘scope 1’ and ‘scope 2’ emissions, which is a standard used by businesses to categorise their emissions profile.

Scope 1 emissions are those emissions a business produces itself, including by burning fuel. Scope 2 emissions are those emissions produced through energy generation by an energy supplier that is supplying the business in question.

Key targets outlined in the strategy include:

30% reduction in scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030;

30% reduction in carbon footprint of milk production by 2030;

100% of plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable and compostable by 2030;

15% reduction in water usage by 2025;

A “clear commitment” to diversity and inclusion;

Zero waste to landfill by 2026;

Net zero commitment;

Rollout of a Farm Sustainability Programme in 2023.

Lakeland said that “rewarding farmers” for environmental action on their farms would be central to its strategy.

The company will announce its Farm Sustainability Programme later in the year, which, Lakeland said, will deliver an incentive payment to farmers.

Commenting on the new sustainability strategy, Lakeland chairperson Niall Matthews said: “We are making a clear and unambiguous commitment to continue on the pathway of reducing emissions and protecting the co-op and our environment.

“Lakeland Dairies’ farm families have already played a huge role in tackling climate change and improving our sustainability credentials.

“Largescale adoption of low-emission slurry spreading (LESS) technology; efficient management of nutrients; using the latest breeding advancements; and leadership in the uptake of clover grasses and multi-species swards means that Lakeland Dairies suppliers are well-placed to meet the future with optimism,” Matthews added.

Lakeland CEO Colin Kelly said: “Environmental demands [are] now greater than ever at farm and factory level. This trend will continue, and we are well prepared for the challenges and opportunities that will present themselves in this new chapter of the co-op’s history.

“Our farm families are true pioneers of sustainability. They have adopted new technologies and practices to make their businesses and farms more sustainable – futureproofing their operations for the next generation,” Kelly added.