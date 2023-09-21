Aldi Ireland has agreed four major new deals with Irish-based suppliers, including Lakeland Dairies, worth more than €26 million.

Lakeland signed a deal worth €15.3 million per year with Aldi which will see the processor’s footprint grow as it continues to supply milk and dairy products, including Clonbawn fresh and light milk.

The retailer also announced new deals and contract extensions with Clandeboye Estate Yogurt, Donnelly fresh produce, and Velo Coffee Roasters.

Aldi said the new and extended contracts continue its “commitment” to its more than 330 Irish suppliers, which the retailer said will receive in excess of €1.1 billion this year.

Aldi signs new deals

A new two-year deal worth €9.9 million with Clandeboye Estate Yogurts will see the Bangor-based supplier continue to supply Aldi Ireland with granola and Greek-style craft yoghurts.

Advertisement

Clandeboye will also be supplying Aldi UK stores for the first time, which should allow the supplier to grow its sales volumes by over 450% and expand its workforce, Aldi said.

The latest deal with Donnelly fresh produce will see the family run producers continue to supply cauliflowers to Aldi for the next two years and is worth more than €1 million.

Velo Coffee Roasters have signed a new contract with Aldi, which will see them introduce a new El Salvador blend product, a winner of the Blas Taste Awards, to Irish shelves.

Irish suppliers

Announcing the new deals at the National Ploughing Championships, managing director of buying and services at Aldi Ireland, Colin Breslin, said Aldi is “committed to supporting its Irish producers”.

“We have long-standing relationships with many of our suppliers, and these new deals we are announcing today with four of our valued suppliers, is testament to the partnerships we look to build,” he said.

Advertisement

Welcoming Aldi’s “continued commitment to Irish suppliers and their support to producers around the country”, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said:

“Providing producers with a route to market such as this is of key importance to help them grow their businesses, create employment, and support economic activity across Ireland.”

Part of Aldi’s “commitment to further embedding and expanding” its value offering is working with Irish suppliers to ensure it “continues to supply the quality Irish products that consumers want at the best prices”, Breslin said.

“As input costs improve for us and our suppliers, we will continue to work hard on reducing the price of a basket of goods even further,” he said.