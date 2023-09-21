Yacon is growing successfully in Ireland, according to Beotanics chief executive Patrick FitzGerald.

Yacon originates from countries within South and Central America with a completely different climate and soil type. FitzGerald explained that he had to discover which variety suited the Irish climate best.

During his trials he had 16 varieties and narrowed it down to three successful varieties which he claims grow better in Ireland than in Portugal and the Netherlands.

He said the suitability and success of Irish-grown yacon is due to type of sugar in the soil: “Our soil temperatures are so much lower, simple sugars and the complex sugars break down into simple sugars faster, but in Ireland they don’t.”

He also added that yacon has an opportunity to be a high-value crop in rotations as it has no relation to a potato, nor does the crop have a relationship with disease with any other crop grown in Ireland.

Yacon

Yacon is a high-potential nutraceutical food – it’s 95% lower on the glycaemic index than cane sugar. Yacon syrup contains 25-30% less calories than conventional sugar, as well as being more suitable for diabetics, providing immunological functions, and improving overall digestion and blood glucose levels.

Beotanics claims that these bacteria also improve the health of overall gut flora and enhance digestive metabolism.

Along with growing Yacon, the company also grows sweet potato and wasabi. Beotanics discovered through its research that wasabi cultivation is possible in Ireland and it is very suited to the Irish climate.

Two cultivation methods are used for growing commercial wasabi, soil grown wasabi (Oka) and water grown wasabi (Sawa). Wasabi contains high-concentration of glucosinolates which are converted to isothiocyanates (ITCs) when damaged. This is Wasabi’s natural defence system in action – and where its antioxident power comes from.