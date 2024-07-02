The Carrickshock pure friesian herd of Pat and Claire Cleary welcomed large crowds to their farm on Thursday, June, 27 for the Irish Pure Friesian Open Day 2024.

There have been 30 trade stands exhibited around the yard with much interest from the visiting public, with the event being sponsored by Brett brothers and FBD.

Visitors came from as far as Newry and Clonakilty to partake in stock judging and listen to informative talks and demonstrations.

Pat Cleary’s mother, Bridget Cleary and Pat’s wife, Claire were given a special presentation on behalf of the Pure Friesian club and IHFA in appreciation for their tremendous organisational work as hosts.

Open stock judging competition

There was three classes of milking cows on display in the open day stock judging classes, with the master judge being Eamon Coleman from the Carlow/Kilkenny club.

The three classes were as follows:

Heifers in milk;

Junior cows;

Senior cows.

Coleman praised the high quality of stock on display as he remarked on the dairy strength exhibited with tremendous udders and conformation overall.

Cleary gave an overview of the cow families and their efficient performances, including their longevity.

IHFA president, John O’Sullivan addressed the crowd on the day and praised the quality of the Carrickshock herd. Although he is a holstein breeder, he was “blown away” by the friesian breeding showcased on the day. The Carrickshock herd

The open stock judging results were as follows:

Under-18 category:

1st: Katie Corrigan (Co. Carlow);

2nd: Andrew Murphy (Co. Kilkenny);

3rd: Aidan Egan (Co. Kerry).

Intermediate 18-26:

1st: Declan Leamy (Co. Tipperary);

2nd: Hannah Murphy (Co. Kilkenny);

3rd: Sam Dudley (Co. Tipperary).

Senior:

1st: Sean Murphy (Co. Wexford);

2nd: Philip Whitley (Co. Cork);

3rd: Derek Comerford (Co. Kilkenny).

Irish Pure Friesian National Herds competition

The results of the Irish pure friesian club herd competition were announced on the day, with this year’s judge being Adam Lawson from the Lismulligan Herd, Scotland.

Lawson expressed how much of a pleasure it was to be be the judge of the Irish Pure Friesian Herds competition this year:

“I thoroughly enjoyed my four days travelling around the 18 herds. I was really impressed with the quality of cows that I saw and that made my job of judging very difficult.”

A balanced formula weighted for production, conformation and inspection is applied in computing the herds competition rankings.

The results were as follows:

Overall herd:

1st: Ballykennedy Herd (John and Michael O’Connor, Co. Limerick);

2nd: Firoda Herd (Peadar Healy, Co. Kilkenny);

3rd: Carrickshock Herd (Pat and Claire Cleary, Co. Kilkenny.

(L-r:) Irish Pure Friesian Club chair, Paddy Quealy; Kim Norton of Axa, Herds Competition winner John and Jack O’Connor and IHFA president John O’Sullivan

Senior cows:

1st: the Carrickshock Herd;

2nd: the Dunum Herd;

3rd: the Mountain Herd.

First lactation heifers:

1st: the Ballykennedy Herd;

2nd: the Dunum Herd;

3rd: the Fairylawn Herd.

Family group:

1st: Gortfada (Molly);

2nd: Shangan (Hellena);

3rd: Barrowfale (Sabrina).

Progeny group:

1st: Ballykennnedy (Alex);

2nd: Shangan (S.Randalf);

3rd: Gortfada (Dragoon).

The judges choice was Sam Dudley’s Dekeana Herd, Co. Tipperary, judge Adam Lawson praising Ludley and his herd.

“Sam is a very enthusiastic young breeder who is developing a very good herd of cows. He has a great knowledge of the breed and his herd,” Ludley said.

The celebration sale

The Open Day culminated with the exciting Carrickshock Celebration Sale conducted by George Challenor of Kilkenny Marts.

There were 27 maiden heifers on offer on the day, Lot 13, Carrickshock Clover 3287, topping the sale was the selling for 1,900gns. The Carrickshock heifers on sale on the day

There was an 80% clearance with bidding both in person and online, with the sale ringside being three people deep throughout its duration.

Martin Cleary, Pat’s late father was celebrated and remembered by a rousing applause from all around the ring.