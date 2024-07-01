Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) and Teagasc have entered a partnership to deliver new training programmes and enhanced learner support services for farmers.

The initiative aims to meet the evolving needs of the agricultural community across the counties by providing both accredited and non-accredited training opportunities.

A key focus of Laois and Offaly ETB’s agricultural strategy is the introduction of additional agricultural education.

Farmers

The target audience for this strategy is primarily part-time farmers in the Laois Offaly area with the training programmes focused on agricultural sustainability.

The initiative aims to ensure the continuation of part-time farming and, where possible, upskill farmers.

Participants will gain accredited qualifications that are recognised and valued within the industry, as well as non-accredited courses tailored to the specific needs of local farm families and their communities.

LOETB and Teagasc said that the courses will enhance farmers’ knowledge and skillset, along with their livelihoods.

“Our hope is to educate farmers in the region to get the most from their parcel of land, regardless of size, while ensuring its sustainability and viability for future generations,” they said.

The collaboration will also enhance learner support services for participants in Teagasc educational programmes Gráinne McGrath, LOETB; Joe Cunningham, chief executive of LOETB; Padraig Boland, LOETB; Dr. Anne Marie Butler, head of education in Teagasc; and Prof. Frank O’ Mara, director of Teagasc

Chief executive of LOETB, Joe Cunningham said that the new partnership marks “a significant milestone” in efforts to co-deliver training programmes to the land-based sector.

“By combining our expertise, we aim to provide responsive, comprehensive, and high-quality educational opportunities that will greatly benefit agricultural learners, their families, and the broader agricultural community,” he said.

Director of Teagasc, Prof. Frank O’Meara added that this is “an exciting new initiative and support for Teagasc learners”.

“We are delighted to work with LOETB and provide new learner support officers. Our learners are at the centre of all we do at Teagasc education.

“As we equip learners with the key skills, technologies and husbandries across agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry, we look forward to strengthening our capabilities in learner support services,” he said.