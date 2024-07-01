Three new rakes were introduced by Pottinger at a special launch held in Austria recently which Agriland attended. The latest machines include a 12.5m four-rotor model and two twin-rotor models of 6.8m and 7.6m each.

The largest of the threesome is the new TOP VT 12540 C, which is said to feature a compact design combined with good manoeuvrability in both the field and back in the yard.

The company also claims that thanks to its low weight, it can also be used safely on steep ground without compromising on performance. When folded, the 12.5m Top VT 12540 C is less than 4m in height

Each rotor chassis can have either four or five wheels fitted which, together with the Multitast jockey wheel leads ahead of the rotor, and ensures that ground contours are followed closely and less soil enters the swath.

Raking height is adjusted manually with a hand crank while the working width is altered hydraulically from the cab.

One double acting spool valve operates the lifting and lowering of the rotors for headlands and transport. A second spool valve is required to alter the working width. Up to six wheels help the rotors follow ground contours

Swath width may be adjusted from 1.2m and 2m and this is also set manually with the assumption being that on a contractor’s machine such as this, it will not need to be altered frequently.

A major bonus of the machine is that its transport height is less than 4m without the need to remove tine arms before moving between fields.

Two rotor side delivery rakes

The two smaller models are the Top VT 6820 S and the Top VT 7620 S, which are side placement models with a lower power requirement claimed for their operation.

According to Pottinger, these new rakes are designed to create large swaths with the raking height being adjusted either manually or the optional electro-hydraulic system. The Top VT 6820 S is one of two new side rake models from Pottinger

The tines are angled slightly to lift the crop and so ensure it is swept cleanly without dragging the forage across the ground – an issue that competing belt rakes are said to eliminate.

As standard, the five-wheel chassis in combination with the gimbal-mounted rotors is said to ensure precision guidance of the tines over bumpy ground. The two new rakes being demonstrated in Austria left a clean stubble and tidy swath

The option of a Multitast jockey wheel can be selected which detects bumps ahead of the tines and lifts the rotor accordingly. Transport height is under 4m for both models.

Also still available on certain models, is Pottinger’s skid bar system that was originally intended for fields dug over by wild boar.

However, the company has found that its biggest market is in more arid climates where poaching can be a problem.