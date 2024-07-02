A dairy calf to beef farm located in Moydow, Co. Longford, is set to host a farm walk on behalf of ABP Food Group’s Advantage Beef Programme this week.

The event will take place tomorrow (Wednesday, July 3) on the farm of Joe Quinn (Eircode: N39 W681),and will kick off at 11:00a.m. and is due to finish at 1:00p.m.

The farm walk is free to attend and is open to both ABP suppliers and non-suppliers.

Lunch will be provided after the event and farmers who are interested in attending should RSVP with their name via text message to Aideen on 086-1653501.

At the event, farmers will hear an overview of the calf rearing system on the farm and also see the calf-rearing facilities.

There will also be a discussion on calf genetics and what genetic traits beef farmers should look for when sourcing good calves for their beef system.

Agritech’s Maeve Regan will deliver a presentation focussed on reseeding. She will discuss the main factors farmers should consider when getting the basics right and how to manage the sward after.

Teagasc representatives will also be in attendance at the event and will be on-hand to chat to farmers about sustainability, water quality and discuss some basic steps farmers can carry out to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) and ammonia emissions on their farms.

The host beef farm

Joe Quinn is running a dairy calf to beef system just outside Moydow in Co. Longford with the help of his wife Connie, and daughters Jenny and Katie.

The farm system involves the purchase of 60-70 Angus heifers each spring. These heifers are brought to finish at under-24 months-of-age.

The farm is involved in ABP’s Advantage Beef Programme, which offers farmers a 20c/kg Sustainability Bonus for all qualifying cattle that meet certain criteria for the sustainability initiative.

The ABP Advantage staff help Joe to source good-quality calves that are well-bred and will go on to produce good carcasses when they reach slaughter age as beef cattle.

Further details on the farm system will be available on the day.