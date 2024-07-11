Staff at a nursing unit in Co. Leitrim were left to deal with an escaped Charolais cow that entered the premises in recent days.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) confirmed to Agriland that an incident took place at Ballinamore community nursing unit (CNU) and primary care centre (PCC) on Sunday, July 7 whereby a cow entered the building.

It was also confirmed that the cow “was removed quickly from the building” and that there were “no persons injured and no property was damaged as a result”.

The incident has been reported in line with relevant policies and procedures, the HSE has confirmed.

Jason Comiskey, the Co. Leitrim Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) animal health chair acknowledged that the incident highlighted the presence of farming in such communities.

Comiskey said: “While concerns are being expressed nationwide of the age demographic of Irish farmers and the lack of support for young farmers entering the sector, it is also widely understood the close bond between farmers and their livestock and the good care farmers take in providing good welfare conditions for there animals.

“However, recently an animal in Co. Leitrim took it upon themselves to return the good will and check out if nursing home facilities were adequate in the county for the ever increasing age of their keepers,” Comiskey added.

The Ballinamore CNU contains 20 beds and act as a step down facility for patients well enough to be discharged from general hospital but not well enough to go home or those who require additional therapies.

It also contains a commercial kitchen, staff changing areas, sitting and dining rooms, a treatment room, hair and beauty room, prayer room and supports facilities.

It is not known whether the cow made it as far as the prayer room for the weekly Sunday mass before it was removed.