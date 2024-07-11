A farmer in Lahinch, Co. Clare has been refused planning retention permission for a silage pit, machinery shed, and other ancillary works by An Bord Pleanála.

The silage pit is located within the northeast corner of the site belonging to farmer, John Leahy, and has a stated area of 112m2.

The machinery shed is located to the west of the existing farmyard. It has a floor area of

228m2 and is built to a ridge height of 5.6m.

Leahy’s site has a stated area of 0.39ha, and is located within the townland of Crag.

It is stated that the source of water supply is an existing connection to the public water mains.

The existing run-off from the soiled yard is unchanged and roof water is disposed of to the public drain.

Objection

Clare County Council had granted permission for the works on September 19, 2023.

The area planner’s report assessed the development in terms of public health and

residential amenity, architectural and archaeological heritage, enforcement, visual

amenities, land zoning, EIA screening and AA screening.

The report recommended a grant of permission which was endorsed by the senior executive planner.

An objection for the application was submitted on October 13, 2023 by a neighbour, Finula Garrahy.

A number of issues were raised including concerns in relation to the principle of the development on lands zoned as ‘open space’, visual amenities, the potential impact on archaeology, the potential impact on the Inagh River Estuary SAC and public health.

Garrahy also stated that she was not given a chance to respond to the applicant’s submission of unsolicited further information.

Planning retention

Inspector, Gary Farrelly originally granted permission for the retention of the machinery shed; and refused permission for the retention of the silage pit and all other site and ancillary works.

The decision in regard to the silage pit was made due to the close proximity to an adjoining dwelling.

The board did not accept the inspector’s recommendation to grant retention permission for the machinery shed, due to the proximity of the shed to be retained to the N-67 scenic route.

The board stated that it was not satisfied that the development would not result in adverse impact on visual amenities of the area.

It was also not satisfied that the development of the silage pit would not be prejudicial to public health or would not seriously injure the residential amenities of properties in the vicinity.