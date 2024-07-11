1,349 new tractors were licensed for the first time in the first six months of the year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This marks a decrease of 6% or 89 tractors on the same period in 2023 when 1,438 new tractors were licensed for the first time.

1,355 used or imported tractors were registered for the first time between January and June, which is down by 30 units a year previously (1,385).

The monthly CSO data for June shows that 131 new tractors were licensed for the first time (171 in June 2023).

While the figures show that 217 used (imported) tractors were registered in the month, compared to 195 in June 2023.

CSO

According to the CSO, 14% of all new cars licensed for the first time in the first half of 2024 were electric, compared with 19% in the same period the previous year.

Almost a quarter (23%) of new private cars licensed in the first six months of 2024 were diesel, up slightly from 22% last year.

There was a 27% increase in used cars licensed in the first six months of 2024 to 31,093.

Damien Lenihan, statistician in the Transport Section of the CSO, said that the data shows growth in the licensing of petrol and electric hybrid vehicles.

“The number of new petrol and electric hybrid cars licensed increased by 43% from 10,585 in the first half of 2023 to 15,182 in the same period of 2024.

“In the same two periods, electric cars licensed for the first time decreased by 25% (13,701 vs 10,344).

“In the first six months of 2024, 25,137 new cars licensed were petrol compared with 25,446 in the same period in 2023, a fall of 1%.

“Comparing the same six-month periods in 2023 and 2024, the number of new diesel cars licensed has risen by 10%, (15,831 vs 17,477),” he said.

The data also shows that Volkswagen (442) was the most popular make of new private car licensed in June 2024, followed by Tesla (428), Toyota (375), Skoda (212), and Renault (202).

Together, these five makes represented almost half (47%) of all new private cars licensed in June 2024.

The most popular brand of new electric car licensed in June 2024 was Tesla Model 3 (249), followed by Tesla Model Y (179), and Volkswagen ID.4 (76).