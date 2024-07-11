The number of laptops and mobile phones owned by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) that have been lost or stolen since 2015 has been revealed.

Aontú leader, Deputy Peadar Tóibín asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue the number of laptops or mobile phones owned by the DAFM that have been lost or stolen in each of the past ten years.

Since 2015, there have been a total of 170 mobile phones owned by the DAFM that have been lost.

The number of mobile phones owned by the department that have been stolen since 2015 is 18.

The following figures were provided by Minister McConalogue on Tuesday, July 9, 2024: Device Lost/Stolen 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Laptop Lost 1 2 1 2 Laptop Stolen 1 2 1 1 Mobile phone Lost 29 18 25 17 16 15 11 17 19 3 Mobile phone Stolen 1 3 2 4 4 2 2 The number of laptops or mobile phones owned by the DAFM that have been lost or stolen since 2015

Six laptops have been lost from the possession of the DAFM, while a further five laptops owned by the department were stolen.

In 2024 to-date, there have been no laptops either lost or stolen, but three mobile phones have been lost so far this year, with another two phones owned by the department that were stolen this year.

The 29 mobile phones that were lost in 2015 made up approximately 17% of the total lost to-date.

2019 was the only year since 2015 where laptops and mobile phones owned by the department were both stolen and lost.

On average, according to these figures, a total of 17 mobile phones are lost by the DAFM each year.