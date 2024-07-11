The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has launched a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of dangerous behaviours on Irish roads.

The audio campaign tackles five dangerous behaviours: Speeding; drink driving; distracted driving; not wearing seatbelts; and drug driving.

It comprises six separate radio adverts (which also run on digital audio, including podcasts and other digital channels), running until the end of August.

The RSA has said that the adverts have been developed using feedback from in-depth research and focus groups which took place earlier this year.

While they are relevant to all adults, the RSA said that they are specifically designed around insights from younger men who drive on rural roads to ensure that they are relevant to that sub-audience.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, James Lawless said: “The most dangerous driving behaviours have remained the same over many years – speeding, distraction, intoxication and non-wearing of seatbelts.

“I welcome this really important campaign by the RSA, which complements the important measures introduced earlier this year by the Road Traffic Act 2024.

“The Act seeks to systemically target the most dangerous driving behaviours though harsher penalties, safer speed limits and mandatory roadside drug testing for drivers involved in serious collisions.

“I noted with interest and concern the comments from the RSA before Oireachtas committee recently to the effect that there has been a deterioration in driver behaviour of late,” he added.

“Unfortunately, this problem is manifesting with less consideration being shown for other drivers and an impatience and attitude which some have attributed to a post-Covid mindset. This is a real worry and something that society must collectively challenge.”

Dangerous behaviours

Chairperson of the RSA, Liz O’Donnell commented: “It is clear that speeding, intoxicated, distracted and the non-wearing of seatbelts play key roles in the rising number of fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.”

O’Donnell explained that the 2023 Free Speed observational study showed that one in two drivers were exceeding 30km, 50km and 60km/h speed limits.

“We have also found that the acceptability of speeding has been consistently high since 2020 and has yet to return to pre-Covid levels,” she added.

To date, there have been 101 fatalities on Irish roads, 14 more than the equivalent period in 2023.

The two RSA drink driving adverts feature an autopsy report which concludes that the cause of death was drink driving – killing either the driver or another person.

There are two distinct speeding adverts, one of which compares speeding with a serial killer, while the other tackles people who drive too fast because they “know the road”.

The final new advert encourages passengers to “belt-up”, using a conversation between a mother and son.

Two other radio adverts created in late 2023 are included in the rotation, highlighting the effects of drugs on drivers and the problem of drivers using mobile phones.

Chief executive of the RSA, Sam Waide added: “Regarding drink-driving, one in 10 drivers have reported driving after drinking alcohol in 2023.

“Our surveys have also indicated higher levels of social acceptability of drink-driving in recent years, and that one in four drivers believe it is acceptable to drive short distances after having a drink.

“In addition, our analysis of coronial data found that 37% of driver fatalities for 2015-2019 with a toxicology result available had a positive toxicology for alcohol.”