Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary and criminal damage which occurred on farmland in Co. Donegal.

The burglary which occurred in the town of Donegal happened on Monday, June 24.

It is believed a vacant farmhouse on the land was broken into through a window, and outhouses on the farmland were also searched.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon confirmed that a bronze horse and cart ornament and a few bottles of alcohol were stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on (071) 985 8530.

Separately, a burglary also occurred last night (between Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12) at the water supply scheme site in the Dalgan, Geashill area, Co. Offaly.

Gardaí confirmed that a “high value” worth of equipment was stolen, including a petrol generator, consaw and kango hammer.

Anyone with CCTV footage or who witnessed any suspicious activity has been asked to report it to Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.

Burglary

Meanwhile, gardaí have confirmed that a firearm was discharged during the course of an alleged burglary in a rural part of Co. Mayo yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July 11).

It is understood that the burglary took place at a house in the Ballyhaunis area involving three suspects.

In a statement to Agriland, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochana said that an investigation into the burglary is currently underway and no arrests have been made at this time.

“It is understood a firearm was discharged during the course of the incident. No injuries have been reported at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” they added.

Agriland understands that the owner of the property saw one of the suspects gathering valuables from the rural house from a vantage point a slight distance away.