Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has secured a conviction against a man in Co. Mayo who set an illegal fishing net on a beach using a tractor.

John Rowland of Rossport, Ballina, Co. Mayo, was observed setting a net with the aid of a tractor on Rossport strand, IFI announced yesterday (Thursday, July 11).

Rowland was convicted of possessing an illegal net and fined €300, and IFI was awarded costs and expenses of €700.

The incident took place on June 28, 2023 and the case was heard at Belmullet District Courthouse on March 13, 2024.

Commenting on the court verdict, Mary Walsh, IFI’s western director (Ballina), said: “Illegal fishing activities of this nature have negative impacts on the long-term sustainability of Ireland’s already depleted fish stocks.

“Once again, our vigilant fisheries officers conducted extensive surveillance operations to bring these cases to court,” Walsh added.

IFI urge people to report illegal fishing activity, habitat destruction, water pollution, fish kills or issues of concern in their local rivers/lakes to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.

IFI has created a six-point SILAGE plan for optimum silage and slurry spreading etiquette to reduce the risk of polluting rivers and lakes.

It is advising farmers to follow the plan:

S – Spread slurry during dry weather only, and never when a period of heavy rain is forecast;

I – Investigate if silage pits are properly sealed to prevent the entry of water, and/or if there is leakage from underneath the slabs;

L – Lead slurry away from a watercourse when working the land. Be aware of the slope of the field, and respect the buffer zones near a river, lake, stream or shoreline;

A – Avoid cleaning slurry tankers/spreading equipment close to a stream, river or lake;

G – Generate good yard cleaning hygiene – to curb effluent and soiled washings from inadvertently flowing to a watercourse;

E – Engage with the statutory requirements by ensuring that adequate storage capacity for slurry, soiled water, and silage effluent, meet the regulations.