Avondhu Macra will hold a fundraising walk on Saturday, July 20, to raise money to support the running of Macra in the region in the future.

The Avondhu region stretches from north Cork to the Kerry border in the west, to the Waterford and Tipperary border in the east.

The region’s clubs – Awbeg, Ballyhoura, Banteer, Fermoy, Freemount, Mallow and Mitchelstown – will have members begin walking from their club area in the early hours to a destination point central to the region – Skenikilla crossroads.

PRO of Avondhu Macra and treasurer of Fermoy Macra, James Kenny PRO, said:

“Club members will take part in this challenging and lengthy walk throughout the day, with the aim of carrying the message of the importance of our region to the local communities and the importance of the region for our members.

“Macra na Feirme is one of the great organisations of rural Ireland, a pillar of our local community, and a vibrant youth organisation for the young people of the area.

“We want to continue to foster and grow the strength of the Avondhu region, ensuring the legacy of the region will remain strong.

“Every year, clubs run activities for their members such as farm walks, social events, information evenings, fundraising events for charities and takes part in competitions at a national level in areas such as sports, farm skills, drama, debating and many more,” Kenny said.

“These activities are pivotal to the rural communities of Avondhu and our club’s annual fundraising efforts are also key support for many charities across the country.

“To continue our success as a region we need financial support from our local communities. So we are asking businesses to sponsor a walker,” the PRO added.

While the funds will go towards regional development, a donation will also be made to charity.

“In addition to our efforts to fundraise for the running of our region, on the night of July 20 we will hold a regional social night where will host a raffle to fundraise for ‘Embrace Farm’, which provides a support network for all those affected by farm accidents in Ireland,” he continued.