Farmer, Evan Newell has licensed 7.5ac of land to a community biodiversity project by the ‘7th Meath Dunshaughlin Scout Group’.

The group came together and planted 5,000 trees in just one day on the land in Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath, using the innovative ‘Miyawaki Forest Method.’

Alongside a traditional woodland, the group hopes to establish a wildlife pond, hazel and willow coppice, and an apple orchard.

Newell said that the land has been designated as “green open space” for the last 20 to 30 years, and that he would like it to continue to be maintained for nature.

The 200ac farm is split by a motorway, with one of the halves split again by the main link road to Dunshaughlin.

Newell farms mainly bloodstock, but also keep sheep and grazes cattle in the summer.

Newell said that he is always trying to “demonstrate” that is is possible to farm in line with nature “without inconveniencing or in any way declining the productivity of the farm”.

He added that each farmer “should” put 10% of their land aside for nature.

On his own farm, Newell has put in place “nature corridors” through the use of fenced off hedges on the land.

“I put the fencing back five to 10 metres, as much as possible. Within that area, I leave it entirely to nature and whatever wants to grow, grows,” Newell said.

Newell added that while, he sometimes has to use chemicals on the farm, that he uses “less and less” as time goes on.

“In the last 15 years, I have not used any herbicide, pesticide or artificial fertiliser, and the soil have recovered dramatically,” Newell said.

Biodiversity project

In terms of the project, Newell said that he plans to expand work to cover more areas of land in the future for “different environmental areas”.

“I provided the space, but the work is being done entirely by the scouts. They are the leaders in the project, and I’m delighted that they have that space.

“I’ve never been short of ideas, but actually achieving the specifics, such as planting or research into the wildlife takes time, and the scouts are such a wonderful organisation to be able to get these things done,” Newell said.

The group thanked Newell for his “fantastic support” and for the for the opportunity.

Impacts

Newell said that while work is being done around the country, there is “not enough” knowledge and support available for farmers trying to diversify their lands, and that some of the grants are “dysfunctional”.

He said that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) “does not support” the Miyawaki Forest Method.

Newell added that many farmers now have trees on their lands which are imported from Europe, such as hawthorns to become applicable for grants, which he said has led to the spread of fireblight disease.

“If the disease spreads like ash dieback, the most common tree in Ireland will be wiped out,” the farmer said.

He added that he believes there “should” be a ban on all importation of trees to Ireland to minimise disease spread.