Met Éireann has said that there will be changeable and unsettled weather at times this week, while it will feel humid.

The forecast shows that this morning (Monday, July 15) fog and mist will clear in the northern half of the country with sunny spells.

It will be cloudier in the south with scattered outbreaks of rain which will turn persistent and heavy at times in eastern and southern areas.

There will be highest afternoon temperatures of 15° to 21°C , feeling warmest in the east. Southeast to easterly breezes will be light.

The rain will clear eastwards early tonight and will be followed by dry conditions with some mist. It will be a humid night with lowest temperatures of 12° to 14° in light westerly breezes.

Weather

Tuesday (July 16) will be a warm day with some scattered showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 18° to 22° in light to moderate westerly breezes.

It will be mainly dry on Tuesday night with the odd light shower. Lowest overnight temperatures of 10° to 14° in light southwest or variable winds.

There will be mostly cloudy conditions on Wednesday (July 17), scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but staying dry in some eastern and midland areas. Highest temperatures of 17° to 21° in moderate southerly winds.

There will be scattered rain and drizzle on Wednesday night in light variable breezes and lowest temperatures of 10° to 15°.

Thursday (July 18) will be dry in the north and west with sunny spells, elsewhere it will be dull with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle which will push northwards later.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 17° to 21° in light southerly breezes.

The current indications are that Friday will be dull, wet and rather breezy with temperatures reaching highs of 16° to 20°.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that it will be generally wetter than normal this week, however it will be drier in the north and northeast, with 90% of the normal rainfall amounts expected.

Mean air temperatures will slightly increase over the next seven day, averaging between 14° to 16°, which is around normal for this time of year, values will be a degree below normal in the west.

Drying conditions will deteriorate for much of the following week, there could be some limited opportunities on Tuesday away from showers. Spraying opportunities will be limited.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types are currently between 15 and 51mm, driest in the east, south and west with some restriction to growth.

Met Éireann said that SMDs will be slightly reduced generally over the course of the coming week.