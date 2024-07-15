Research conducted at Teagasc Grange has shown that a 19% reduction in methane production from cattle is possible by supplementing linseed oil at at 4% of dry matter intake (DMI).

The research was conducted by Stuart Kirwin, Neal Folliard and Emily Roskam and examined supressing methane production in cattle, with the use of dietary oil.

The research update was published in the Teagasc July newsletter and emphasised that agriculture accounts for 34% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Ireland and that enteric methane, which is a potent GHG, accounts for 65% of these agricultural emissions.

Enteric methane is produced from the fermentation of feed in the rumens of cattle and sheep. Ireland has committed to reduce agricultural GHG emissions by 25% by 2030.

The research update highlighted that reducing the volume of methane emitted by livestock “will be essential to achieving the target emission reductions”.

Dietary supplements such as 3-NOP and calcium peroxide-based compounds have been known for their efficacy in reducing methane production but these products “are two to three years from being licensed for beef production within the EU”, according to the researchers.

Researchers atTeagasc Grange examined the effectiveness of supplementing beef cattle with linseed oil and rapeseed oil as a methane inhibitor. The oils were offered twice daily mixed into concentrate feed.

The research found that by supplementing linseed oil at 4% of DMI reduced methane production by 19% without any negative effect on DMI, digestibility or growth rate.

It was also found that by supplementing rapeseed oil and cold-pressed rapeseed cake at 2.5% and 14.5% of DMI, respectively, with both diets balanced for oil content, reduced methane production by 8% and had no negative effect on DMI, digestibility or performance.

The research update added that the high cost of the two oil supplements could prohibit the widescale use of the oils in beef cattle diets.

It was noted that “further research is warranted to evaluate any possible synergistic benefits of supplementing oils in tandem with other methane mitigating compounds”.