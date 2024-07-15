European Commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius has informed European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen of his decision to resign from the commission.

The decision was made in order for him to take his seat in the European Parliament, to which he was elected.

Commissioner for transport, Adina Valean also tendered her resignation for the same reason and her resignation takes effect today (Monday, July 15) with Commissioner Sinkevicius’ taking effect tomorrow (July 16).

In order to ensure the continuity of the commission’s work, the president decided to temporarily hand over responsibilities for environment, oceans and fisheries to executive vice-president of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, in addition to his current portfolio.

For the same reason, von der Leyen also decided to temporarily hand over transport responsibilities to Commissioner for climate action, Wopke Hoekstra in addition to his current portfolio.

The president has also informed the European Parliament and the Council about these temporary changes.

Environment commissioner

Farmers will remember Virginijus Sinkevicius as the commissioner who visited Ireland late last year to discuss Ireland’s failure to secure a greater nitrates derogation.

The previous derogation allowed farmers to farm at organic nitrogen (N) stocking rates up to 250kg N/ha but this was reduced to 220kg N/ha.

A report by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) had concluded nitrate levels were too high in many of Ireland’s rivers and lakes.

At the time, farmers warned that cutting the use of nitrates would mean culling animals. However, speaking in Dublin during his visit in November, Commissioner Sinkevicius, said better water quality is in everyone’s interest.

The commissioner met with the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Despite pleas from politicians and farming representatives at the time, the commissioner confirmed that the reduction in the nitrates derogation for Ireland would go ahead as scheduled.

Maros Sefcovic, who temporarily takes over the role of environment commissioner is also executive vice-president for the European Green Deal.

He had been nominated last autumn to assume the role following the resignation of Frans Timmerman who wanted to run in the Dutch elections and became a member of the House of Representatives.