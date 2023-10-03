The executive vice-president for the European Green Deal, Maros Sefcovic, has told the European Parliament today (Tuesday, October 3) that “there can be no food security without our farmers”.

Vice-president Sefcovic was nominated to assume the role following the resignation of Frans Timmerman who is in the running to become the next Dutch prime minister.

The parliament’s Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety today held a three-hour hearing during which it questioned vice-president Sefcovic on the role.

He needs to secure the support of approximately two thirds of the committee to hold the portfolio.

Vice-president Sefcovic told MEPs that there was a need to finalise the work on the European Green Deal “with urgency and courage”.

“Our job is far from done. Now we must combine continuity with bringing the European Green Deal to the next level, with the ambition needed for accelerating its concrete roll out.

“This transformation is a multi-generational task that will require effort now, and for decades to come,” he said. Hearing of Maros Sefcovic, executive vice-president of the European Commission in charge of the European Green Deal Source: European Union

Vice-president Sefcovic said in relation to climate change and biodiversity loss there was no ‘plan B’.

“We all want to breathe clean air, eat food grown in healthy soil, power our lives with clean energy, and use durable and sustainable products,” he stressed.

The executive vice-president for the European Green Deal said he would focus on three main tasks in the remaining months of his mandate: The support of citizens for the Green Deal, bring all pending proposals to the “finishing line”, and “the proper implementation and roll out of the files which have been agreed”.

He also underlined to the committee today that there would not be “food security without addressing climate change, biodiversity and the sustainability of our soil”.

Vice-president Sefcovic said it was therefore important to “strengthen dialogue with stakeholders from agriculture and forestry, who are essential partners in the green transition”.

“Ultimately, we must show the world that the European Union will remain a reliable global green champion, willing to work in close cooperation and provide support to ensure fair and sustainable growth and prosperity,” he added.

MEPs also held hearings with Wopke Hoekstra yesterday who has been nominated as the commissioner for climate action.