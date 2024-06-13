The national average price for 2L of full fat milk decreased by 3c to €2.16 in the year up to May 2024, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2024 also shows that the price for bread (800g white sliced pan) was down 6c in the year leading up to May 2024, while the same size brown sliced pan reduced by 5c in the year.

Data published today (Thursday, June 13) shows that the consumer price of a pound of butter fell by 5c to €3.66/lb and the cost of Irish cheddar was up by 5c/kg, to €10.51/kg. Source: CSO

The national average price of a take-home 50cl can of lager at €2.41 was up 9c on average from May 2023, while a take-home 50cl can of cider at €2.68 was up 12c.

In May 2024, the national average price of a pint of stout in licensed premises was €5.77, up 27c in one year, while a pint of lager was €6.17, up 20c compared with May 2023.

CSO

Commenting on overall annual changes, statistician at the CSO prices division, Andrew Dawson, said that prices for consumer goods and services in March 2024 rose by 2.6% on average when compared with March 2023.

“This is the seventh time since September 2021 that the annual growth in the CPI was below 5%. It is also the seventh consecutive month where the inflation rate was lower than 5%,” he said.

The most significant rises in the 12 months leading up to May 2024 were seen in transport costs (+6.7%), driven by higher prices for diesel (+17.5%) and petrol (+14.5%).

Clothing and footwear (-6.3%) and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (-1.4%) were the only two divisions to show a decrease when compared with May 2023.