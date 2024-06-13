Enhancing the value potential of Irish native grain will be the focus of a new programme by a college in the south-east.

The Southeast Technological University (SETU), in partnership with Teagasc, has launched a postgraduate four-year full-time scholarship.

It is entitled ‘Expanding the Utility of Irish Grains, Bringing Added Value Potential to the Irish Tillage Sector’.

One hopeful student will receive a phD in applied science after they have completed the programme.

This initiative is designed to optimise the Irish pot still whiskey category by utilising native grains, subsequently boosting demand for diverse Irish grains and creating new opportunities for local tillage farmers.

The project will be spearheaded by the enviroCORE research group within the Applied Science faculty.

Irish native grain industry

The Irish distilling industry has experienced significant growth, with the number of Geographical Indication (GI) Irish whiskey distilleries increasing from just four in 2010 to over 42 by 2022.

This scholarship aims to further this growth by exploring new recipes that adhere to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM) technical file guidelines for pot still whiskey.

Chair of the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG), Bobby Miller told Agriland: “It’s a very positive progression in the right direction for the industry.

“It’s good to see the whole programme progressing in a positive manner. It is more than welcome and well overdue to have research work like this going ahead.”

Miller also pointed out the need to revisit the technical guidelines governing the drinks industry to prioritise native grains.

“The technical files in relation to the drinks industry should be revisited by the government and DAFM to put more emphasis on the use of native grains going forward, considering Irish grains’ very low carbon footprint,” he said.

Supervisor of the programme, Lisa Ryan outlined the innovative nature of the project: “The objective of the research project is to optimise heritage and old mash bills, essentially to go back to what was done maybe 100 years ago in terms of the pot still whiskey and how we can make that viable for use today.

“The centre here is the first of its kind in Ireland. It’s a national centre for brewing and distilling.

“We’re catching up in terms of research; there has been very limited research on Irish whiskies, and in particular Irish pot still whiskies,” she said.

The other supervisor on the programme, Dr. Sinead Morris, added: “There is increasing concern due to the limited independent technical expertise available in the country to this growing sector.

“This project’s core objective is to optimise the Irish pot still category, utilising native grains, boosting demand for diverse Irish grain, and creating opportunities for local tillage farmers,” Morris said.