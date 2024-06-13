The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) received a total of 56 complaints in 2023.

According to the VCI’s Preliminary Investigation Committee (PIC) Report 2023 the level of complaints last year represented a 55% increase on 2022 figures.

The VCI is the statutory body with responsibility for regulating the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing.

The PIC is a statutory committee and forms part of the disciplinary structure of the VCI.

Out of the 56 complaints received by the council last year 39 were about a single veterinary practitioner, one was about a veterinary nurse, and 16 of the complaints involved multiple registered persons. The majority of complaints were made by members of the public while 3.5% came from a Government or public body.

Source: VCI

Veterinary Council

According to the VCI seven of the complaints that it received in 2023 were “sent forward to an inquiry before the Fitness to Practise Committee (FTPC)”.

“The Preliminary Investigation Committee (PIC) held 28 meetings in 2023 to consider complaints made by members of the public, the council of the VCI, and Government and public bodies against registered veterinary practitioners and veterinary nurses,” the latest report detailed.

Analysis of the complaints considered by the PIC during 2023 show that the majority – 31 – related to dogs.

Source: VCI

The council also outlined the categories under which the complaints were considered by the PIC during 2023.

Source: VCI

Following these meetings a number of the complaints were then put forward for an oral healing before the FTPC.

The council said in total 12 matters were sent forward for oral hearing and these included three matters of inadequate veterinary care and treatment, one relating to a pre-purchase examination and one relating to prescribing practices.

There was also one matter relating to a criminal conviction, one of medical unfitness and on each relating to certification and registration.

In its 2023 report the PIC said the largest category of complaints it considered related directly to the “provision of inadequate veterinary care and treatment to animals”.

This included a number of complaints related to:

A veterinary practitioner’s clinical judgment in diagnosing and or treating an animal’s condition;

Death of an animal under anaesthetic or due to post-operative complications;

Euthanasia.

The PIC also highlighted that several of the complaints received in 2023 where about the “manner in which animal owners felt they were dealt with and spoken to by registered persons”.

The VCI stated: “Registered persons must always be courteous and professional when communicating with animal owners and they may also have to be clear and unequivocal when giving advice relating to the appropriate clinical care of animals”.

The PIC also detailed that complaints had been received by the VCI in relation to “certification” in 2023 “in respect of notifiable and zoonotic diseases, food imports, and pets’ health and movement” and on prescribing practices.

In its 2023 report it also stressed that “registered persons should act with honesty and integrity and uphold the law, including in respect of the use of drugs and alcohol”.

“Any significant or persistent failure in this regard may be viewed as a very serious matter,” it warned.