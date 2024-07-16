The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently recruiting for a new head of agri-food sectoral policy and strategy development.

The senior manager will have overall responsibility for policy in the meat and dairy sectors, and for the development of the food and drinks industry.

They will be part of the department’s efforts to access new markets and maintain existing markets for Irish agri-food produce.

The role will also include co-ordination of research and innovation in the agri-food sector, along with oversight and management of the department’s dairy inspectorate team.

Reporting to the DAFM secretary general, the successful candidate will sit on the department’s management board and will provide economic analysis and sectoral planning.

The salary for the assistant secretary position ranges from €161,593 to €184,852.

According to the department, candidates for this position should have “a proven track record in policy formulation”.

They should have “a deep understanding of the policies and dynamics of the sectors concerned”, along with a “clear strategic vision”.

Applicants should have “proven skills in developing and maintaining key effective relationships and partnerships within the agri-food sector and their representative bodies”.

The department added that candidates should have “a proven capacity to analyse policy issues and to provide appropriate advice to the minister across a number of subject areas”.

The closing date for applications is 3:00p.m on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

In response to a recent parliamentary question, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed that his department currently employs 4,017 staff.

These staff are employed across a range of disciplines including veterinarians, engineers, scientists, inspectors, and administrators.

The department is responsible for annual expenditure of approximately €2.5 billion of national and EU funds.