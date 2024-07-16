Kerry Dairy Ireland, a division of Kerry Group, has today (Tuesday, July 16), become the latest processor to announce its milk price for June supplies.

The processor’s price for milk supplied in June is 42.5c/L, including VAT, at 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat.

The Kerry Dairy Ireland June milk price at EU standard constituents at 3.40% protein and 4.20% butterfat is 46.60c/L.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for June, the milk price return, inclusive of VAT and bonuses, is 45.62c/L, the processor said.

“Butter prices in Europe remain elevated as butterfat demand continues to outstrip supply,” according to a Kerry Dairy Ireland spokesperson.

“The powder market is more challenged with the lack of whole milk powder demand out of China resulting in more skim milk powder availability on the market,” the processor said.

Milk price for June

Last week, the board of Lakeland Dairies confirmed that the price for milk supplied in June will see an increase in the base price from the previous month.

A base price of 43.5c/L – based on 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein – will be paid for June milk in the Republic of Ireland. The base price includes the 0.5c/L Sustainability Incentive Payment.

This compares to Lakeland Dairies’ “all-in base price” for Republic of Ireland suppliers of 42.9c/L for milk supplied in May.