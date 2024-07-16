At the recent ‘Profit from Pasture – Striving for Sustainability’ technical farm walk, attendees heard about the use of white clover in grazing swards.

Advisers from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) also discussed the role of grassland management in promoting good lamb growth rates and sustainable parasite control for the sheep flock.

The farm walk, which was held on Clement Lynch’s farm on Tireighter Road, Co. Derry, was part of a series of farm walks held under the same theme of sustainability. Image: CAFRE

Clement Lynch said that attention to detail is key across all areas of his sheep enterprise.

“It is essential in improving grassland and livestock management to help maximise farm margins and reduce overall carbon emissions,” he said.

“More recently some of the focus on the farm has shifted towards becoming more sustainable. The plan is to reduce the carbon footprint of the sheep enterprise and increase sequestration opportunities.

“It is clear to see that efficient livestock production goes hand in hand with a reduction in emissions across the farm.”

White clover

Lynch said he has seen the benefits of including white clover in his grazing swards, not only in a reduction in the nitrogen fertiliser input, but a good rate of clover in the sward has helped to bridge the gap in the grass growth curve in mid-season.

The use of clover-based swards can increase animal intakes, liveweight gains and reduce your carbon footprint, CAFRE said.

The key aim on Lynch’s farm is to maximise growth and utilisation of grass, which is achieved through the adoption of good management techniques and using the latest technology available.

He is measuring grass on a weekly basis throughout the growing season using a plate meter.

Target pre-grazing covers are 2800 kg DM/ha (8cm) and target post grazing covers are 1600-1700 kg DM/ha (4.5- 5cm).

Over the last six years, there has been a gradual move from set stocking to paddock grazing with stock numbers increasing on the paddock area to 94 ewes rearing twin lambs.

Grass growth on the grazing paddocks has increased from 7 t DM/ha to 9t DM/ha in 2023 with the best performing paddock in the rotation yielding 13.1t DM/ha.

Parasite control

CAFRE said worm control is vital for good growth rates and a profitable sheep enterprise.

Heavy worm burdens in lambs will result in a check to growth rates leading to a reduction in performance and increasing the amount of time required for lambs to reach slaughter weight, the college said.

Ultimately parasites reduce growth rates through reduced food intake, impaired food digestion and gut damage.

Worm control on the Lynch farm is a priority to minimise the effect that internal parasites have on lamb performance. Using faecal egg counts (FEC’s) throughout the season helps with effective and sustainable worm control.

The final farm walk in this series of CAFRE ‘Profit from Pasture – Striving for Sustainability’ events will be held on a beef farm.

It will take place on (Friday, July 19) at 7:30p.m on the farm of Michael Griffith at Saintfield House Est, 71 Old Belfast Road, Ballynahinch, Co. Down.