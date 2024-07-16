Regulation, environment and the retention of the nitrates derogation are among the “big issues” for Irish farmers as the European Parliament begins its tenth term, the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) said in Strasbourg today (Tuesday, July 16).

Francie Gorman led a delegation from the IFA today to meet with returning and new Irish MEPs in Strasbourg as the first session of the parliament got underway.

A total of 720 MEPs took their seats today at the European Parliament, including Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Independent, Independent Ireland and Sinn Féin MEPs.

According to Gorman Irish MEPs were keen to hear about the key concerns of Irish farmers which he said also includes how to encourage younger people to not only get into farming, but stay in farming. IFA delegation together with Fianna Fáil MEPs today in Strasbourg Source: @BillyKelleherEU

Gorman said: “It is vitally important that the interests of Irish farmers are represented at all decision making stages.

“The retention of the derogation is obviously a huge issue for Ireland but there are other key concerns around how farmers will be asked to farm their land through re-wetting and re-wilding and the implementation of GAEC 2 (Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition) is also a major matter for us.

“What we are doing here today is making sure that any decisions that are to be taken on these issues is with the knowledge of what is in the best interest of Irish farmers”.

(L-R) Independent MEP Michael McNamara, IFA president Francie Gorman, Independent Ireland MEP, Ciaran Mullooly Source: IFA

Irish farmers

The IFA president believes it is vital that there is a “strong voice for Irish farmers” in the European Parliament because of the impact that European legislation has on the daily life of farmers in Ireland.

“Europe plays a huge role in how we work our farms whether it is because of legislation or directives.

“But I detect that there is a mood in Europe now towards recognising the greater importance of agriculture and food production but we need to see that delivered through decision making that supports farmers,” Gorman added.

Copa-Cogeca

Copa Cogeca, the group of EU farm organisations (whose Irish representative is the IFA) today also warned that “European agriculture is an incredibly relevant topic at the crossroad of all major EU priorities”.

It stated: “Whether it is food security, combating climate change and biodiversity loss, carbon sequestration, advancing the bio/circular economy, renewable energies, rural development, or our trade policy, all connect to agriculture.

“As if it should be reminded to the newly elected policymakers, our agricultural model, with its great diversity and resilient family farming model, is a major asset that must be imperatively strengthened”.

Copa Cogeca also highlighted that agriculture has featured prominently in the European elections and that the “coming months will be crucial for converting campaign intentions into strong and concrete actions”.