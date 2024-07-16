The Pottinger Flexcare cultivator is one of a new wave of machines arising from the drawing boards of implement manufacturers that addresses the issue of weed control by mechanical, rather than chemical means.

This is an emerging area of specialisation and the companies concerned are putting a good deal of effort into how to minimise the damage to crops, while maximising the damage to weeds.

As part of its efforts, Pottinger is adding to its Assist software suite with Row Crop Assist – a piece of software which, it claims, will make crop care work easier and even more precise with a new online app. Pottinger is helping with the task of setting and adjusting its implements via an online app

This new online app is intended to give interactive support to help achieve the optimum configuration of the Flexcare cultivators, which are sold as being flexible in operation, a term which often indicates there are a good many adjustments and settings available.

The hoe elements and weeding tools of the machine can be adapted to different cultivation scenarios in a few basic steps, this adaptability, the company suggests, prepares farmers and contractors for the future with a greater variety of crops.

Proven technology from Pottinger

To help operators achieve the optimum set up, the app works by requesting information on the planting process and the tractor that will be used for the work.

The application then shows the optimum cultivator configuration in a way that is clear and accessible to operators.

Pottinger has already implemented the other Assist apps, these include Tramline Assist, an application for an optimum tramline system in arable farming, while Haytool Assist optimises tedder procurement. Section control is now available on certain Pottinger implements

The objective of all the Pottinger Assist applications is to improve the efficiency of farming processes using intuitive on-screen visualisation and the presentation of notification messages And recommendations.

This is as much a recognition that implements have moved on in terms of complexity over the past decade or so, and therefore require a greater input of experience and a more extensive knowledge base.

Pottinger has taken the view that digital technology can help fill the knowledge vacuum that has been created by the growing sophistication of modern implements through its Assist range of apps.

It is likely that we will see more of these developments going forward.