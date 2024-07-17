MLA Claire Sugden has said that Northern Ireland must “make the most” of the situation it is in, and ensure that access routes to the GB and EU markets are “unfettered, clear and sustainable”.

The east Derry MLA said agriculture is Northern Ireland’s biggest industry and it feeds many more people than live there with its current meat and dairy industries.

“Ensuring these can be exported abroad, across the border or to GB is essential, as is the transit of food products, fertiliser and feed to Northern Ireland,” she said.

“We must make the most of the situation we are in – with access to both the GB market and the EU market. These routes must be unfettered, clear and sustainable.

Sugden said she has questioned the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, about this and is pleased that he has committed to exploring long-term solutions, as well as looking into how technology can help where staff cannot be found.

“I will be pursuing this with the minister in future so that these commitments are met,” she said.

Food security

Sugden said that Northern Ireland’s food security must be a priority for Minister Andrew Muir.

Despite some foods being produced in Northern Ireland at levels above local consumption, such as meat and dairy products, sustainable and reliable food supply chains are needed to ensure the export of Northern Irish produce, while importing the foods that are unable to be produced here, she said.

“Despite Northern Ireland having a robust and significant agri-food sector, it does not cover the full needs of the population here.

“There have also been issues with the recruiting of staff in this sector – staff that previously came from parts of Europe but who are, post-Brexit, unable to easily work here.

“Growing more of the food we currently import should be explored – climate-permitting – but where this is not possible, having strong trade links to other countries, and Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, is needed.”