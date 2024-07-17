The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is set to host a series of free dry stone walling training events over the coming weeks.

The training, being held at CAFRE’s Glenwherry Hill Farm Centre in Co. Antrim, will be an introduction to single skinned dry stone walling for field boundary repairs and maintenance.

It will include health and safety; types and styles of dry stone walls; site preparation; stone selection and wall building.

CAFRE said that the training event will be beneficial for farmers and land managers who are completing dry stone walling as part of their Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) Agreement.

Dry stone walling

Dry stone walls are an important part of the landscape which are durable and attractive field boundary features and can last for many lifetimes if properly maintained.

These walls also provide excellent shelter and homes for a wide range of small mammals, birds and insects.

Many dry stone walls have been well maintained and remain effective stock proof barriers, while others are in need of rebuilding. Niamh Woods, CAFRE’s biodiversity technologist

CAFRE’s biodiversity technologist, Niamh Woods said that the course will give participants the skills and knowledge to repair and maintain a single skinned dry stone wall to be stock-proof, maintain biosecurity with neighbouring farms and comply with agri-environment scheme requirements.

Each course will take place for one day and will include a short theory session, followed by an on-site practical.

Woods added that the course, which will begin at 10:00a.m and finish at approximately 3:00p.m each day, is open to all farmers, land managers or enthusiasts.

Anyone interested in attending the training event is asked to apply on the CAFRE website. The following dates are available to book:

Tuesday, July 30;

Tuesday, August 13;

Tuesday, August 20;

Tuesday, August 27.

Participants must wear strong work gloves, steel toe capped boots, warm outdoor clothing and bring a packed lunch and drinks. All other tools and safety equipment will be provided on the day.