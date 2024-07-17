Several Johnston Mooney & O’Brien baked products have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the possible presence of metal pieces.

The affected batches were sold under different brand names by several wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers. These are Brennans, Bundys, Dunnes Stores, Lidl, Supermacs, Burger King and Kepak.

The FSAI has advised consumers not to eat the implicated batches. Recall notices will be displayed at point-of sale in stores.

The below batches of Johnston Mooney & O’Brien products are being recalled due to the possible presence of metal pieces:

Brand name/retailerProduct descriptionBest-before date(s)
BrennansBun Days x 6July 21
Mega Bun Days Seeded x 6July 21
Bun Days Hot Dogs x 6 July 21
4.5 Seeded Food Service x 6July 21
Floury Bap x 4July 21
Brioche x 4July 21
4 ” Catering x 6July 21
5 ” Catering x 6July 21
Source: FSAI
Brand name/retailerProduct descriptionBest-before date(s)
BundysBundy’s Plain x 6July 21
Bundy’s Sesame Seeds x 6July 21
Bundy’s Brioche Seeded x 4July 21
Bundy’s Floury Bap x 4July 21
Bundy’s Gourmet Brioche x 4July 21
Bundy’s Gourmet Kaiser x 4July 21
Bundy’s Gourmet Sourdough x 4July 21
Bundy’s Super 4’sJuly 21
Bundy’s Hot Dog x 6July 21
Bundy’s Gourmet x 4July 21
Brand name/retailerProduct descriptionBest-before date(s)
Dunnes StoresPlain Burger Buns x 6July 21
Seeded Burger Buns x 6July 21
Brand name/retailerProduct descriptionBest-before date(s)
LidlConnell Bakery Unseeded Burger Buns x 6July 21
Connell Bakery Seeded Burger Buns x 6July 21
Connell Bakery Gourmet Burger Bun x 4July 21
Connell Bakery Large Seeded Burger Bun x 6July 21
Connell Bakery Hot Dog Buns x 6July 21
Brand name/retailerProduct descriptionBest-before date(s)
Supermacs4″ Plain Bulk TrayJuly 20
4.5″ Kaiser Bulk TrayJuly 20
Double Decker Bulk TrayJuly 20
Brand name/retailerProduct descriptionBest-before date(s)
Burger KingJMOB 4.5″ Corn Dusted Bulk TrayJuly 20
JMOB 5″ Seeded Bulk TrayJuly 20
JMOB 4.5″ Brioche Bulk TrayJuly 20
JMOB BUN Speciality Fresh Bulk TrayJuly 20
JMOB 3.75″ Seeded Bulk TrayJuly 20
Brand name/retailerProduct descriptionBest-before date(s)
Kepak7″ Rib Roll Bulk TrayJuly 20

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches of Johnston Mooney & O’Brien products from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retail customers. 

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches. Source: FSAI

The FSAI also said caterers should not use the implicated batches.

Environmental health officers are requested to verify that the implicated batches are recalled from sale and have been asked to notify the FSAI of any concerns.

