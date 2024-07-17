Several Johnston Mooney & O’Brien baked products have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the possible presence of metal pieces.

The affected batches were sold under different brand names by several wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers. These are Brennans, Bundys, Dunnes Stores, Lidl, Supermacs, Burger King and Kepak.

The FSAI has advised consumers not to eat the implicated batches. Recall notices will be displayed at point-of sale in stores.

The below batches of Johnston Mooney & O’Brien products are being recalled due to the possible presence of metal pieces: Brand name/retailer Product description Best-before date(s) Brennans Bun Days x 6 July 21 Mega Bun Days Seeded x 6 July 21 Bun Days Hot Dogs x 6 July 21 4.5 Seeded Food Service x 6 July 21 Floury Bap x 4 July 21 Brioche x 4 July 21 4 ” Catering x 6 July 21 5 ” Catering x 6 July 21 Source: FSAI Brand name/retailer Product description Best-before date(s) Bundys Bundy’s Plain x 6 July 21 Bundy’s Sesame Seeds x 6 July 21 Bundy’s Brioche Seeded x 4 July 21 Bundy’s Floury Bap x 4 July 21 Bundy’s Gourmet Brioche x 4 July 21 Bundy’s Gourmet Kaiser x 4 July 21 Bundy’s Gourmet Sourdough x 4 July 21 Bundy’s Super 4’s July 21 Bundy’s Hot Dog x 6 July 21 Bundy’s Gourmet x 4 July 21 Brand name/retailer Product description Best-before date(s) Dunnes Stores Plain Burger Buns x 6 July 21 Seeded Burger Buns x 6 July 21 Brand name/retailer Product description Best-before date(s) Lidl Connell Bakery Unseeded Burger Buns x 6 July 21 Connell Bakery Seeded Burger Buns x 6 July 21 Connell Bakery Gourmet Burger Bun x 4 July 21 Connell Bakery Large Seeded Burger Bun x 6 July 21 Connell Bakery Hot Dog Buns x 6 July 21 Brand name/retailer Product description Best-before date(s) Supermacs 4″ Plain Bulk Tray July 20 4.5″ Kaiser Bulk Tray July 20 Double Decker Bulk Tray July 20 Brand name/retailer Product description Best-before date(s) Burger King JMOB 4.5″ Corn Dusted Bulk Tray July 20 JMOB 5″ Seeded Bulk Tray July 20 JMOB 4.5″ Brioche Bulk Tray July 20 JMOB BUN Speciality Fresh Bulk Tray July 20 JMOB 3.75″ Seeded Bulk Tray July 20 Brand name/retailer Product description Best-before date(s) Kepak 7″ Rib Roll Bulk Tray July 20

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches of Johnston Mooney & O’Brien products from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retail customers. Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches. Source: FSAI

The FSAI also said caterers should not use the implicated batches.

Environmental health officers are requested to verify that the implicated batches are recalled from sale and have been asked to notify the FSAI of any concerns.