SSE Renewables has been granted planning permission for a solar farm located on lands near its existing 18 turbine Richfield Wind Farm at Bridgetown in Co. Wexford.

The proposed Richfield Solar Farm would be SSE Renewables’ first solar project in Ireland.

The company submitted its planning application for the solar development to Wexford County Council in September 2023, following a period of local public consultation.

Solar farm

The 44ha development comprises a 21MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) array operating in the townlands of Hooks and Yoletown and will share a grid connection with the existing 27MW Richfield Wind Farm, which has been operational since 2006.

If delivered, the solar project could increase the typical annual renewables output in the area by around 25%, generating enough additional solar energy to power the equivalent of 4,500 Irish homes annually.

This would be in addition to the wind energy output from the existing wind farm, which already generates enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 18,000 homes annually.

Once delivered, SSE Renewables intends to plant 15% of the site area with native woodland species to help improve biodiversity in the area.

The company noted that delivery of the project will be subject to SSE securing an economic route to market, as well as a final investment decision by the company to proceed to construction.

SSE added that changes to Ireland’s current grid connection regulations will be required so as to permit the new solar project to dynamically share the current export capacity of the existing wind farm.

SSE Renewables

Garry Brides, senior project manager, SSE Renewables, said that the solar farm shows that developing and operating complementary renewable energy technologies beside each other can help maximise land usage and grid capacity, while also supporting the delivery of Ireland’s climate goals.

“Our ability to reach a positive final investment decision to begin construction will depend on a number of factors including changes to Ireland’s current grid connection regulations for hybrid connections.

“We note the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) is expected to publish a policy decision on these reforms later this year and we’re ready to work closely with the Regulator, EirGrid and government to remove any remaining barriers to the delivery of such hybrid connections,” he said.