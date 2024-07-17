Gardaí from the Louth, Cavan, Monaghan division have seized suspected stolen machinery following a search operation of a property in Co. Monaghan.

As part of the part of the Cross Border Joint Action Task Force (JATF) Gardaí were supported by members of the Armed Support Unit during the search of the property yesterday (Tuesday, July 16).

No arrests were made during the search operation.

Gardaí also confirmed that they have been liaising with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in relation to “a large number of fraud incidents that have occurred in both jurisdictions over the past two years”.

“The frauds occur whereby, the victim agrees to sell items such as machinery, mini diggers, forklifts, quads, coal etc and the buyer has used a stolen or cloned credit card, or provided a screenshot of a fake or cancelled bank transfer.

“The goods are then handed over but the seller receives no money,” they detailed.

PSNI officers also conducted a number of searches in South Armagh yesterday as part of this operation.

The cross-border joint agency task force (JATF) was established under the 2015 Fresh Start agreement to bring a “concerted and enhanced effort to tackle cross-jurisdictional organised crime”.

Earlier this month the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) called for the establishment of a dedicated ‘Rural Crime Unit’ that would assign Gardaí to specifically deal with thefts of machinery and equipment from farms.

The IFA deputy president Alice Doyle highlighted that Northern Ireland, Scotland and several of the UK regions have “dedicated” rural crime teams.

“They liaise with other agencies and police forces in a co-ordinated approach, sharing intelligence and best practices. Ireland needs the same.

“The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris should establish such a unit immediately,” she said.

The IFA had said that they believed “an organised criminal gang” had targeted targeted farms in Dublin and Wexford at the beginning of July.

It said it was aware of six GPS systems stolen in the Wexford area and one in North Dublin with an estimated value is up to €100k.

